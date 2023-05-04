Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.23 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.