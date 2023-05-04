Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.20 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after buying an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after acquiring an additional 350,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $241,749,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

