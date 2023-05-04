Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.79 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $154.57 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

