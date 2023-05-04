Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,456 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE EOG opened at $111.02 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

