Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 454 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AON by 749.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 6,802.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $320.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.98 and its 200 day moving average is $306.55. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $334.76.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.