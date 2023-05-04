The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Raises Dividend to $22.00 Per Share

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 22.00 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $88.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 145.79%. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Brink’s has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brink’s to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

BCO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.36. 210,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,615. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brink’s by 38.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brink’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brink’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Brink’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

