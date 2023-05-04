The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Raises Dividend to $22.00 Per Share

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 22.00 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $88.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 145.79%. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Brink’s has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brink’s to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.
Brink’s Stock Down 0.5 %
BCO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.36. 210,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,615. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brink’s by 38.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brink’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brink’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Brink’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brink’s
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
