The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $85,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 555,896 shares valued at $44,536,762. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $46.71. 13,402,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,348,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

