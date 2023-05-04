The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.98. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.