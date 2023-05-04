The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOYGet Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

