The Graph (GRT) Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $20.24 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,646,352,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,949,611,700 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

