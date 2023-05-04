The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $115.26

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.26 and last traded at $115.74, with a volume of 71772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.17.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Stories

