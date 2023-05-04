The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 4.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $6.26 on Thursday, reaching $286.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,472. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.77 and a 200-day moving average of $305.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $290.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

