The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 2,919 Shares

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $218,545.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,066,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,908,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10.
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00.
- On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00.
- On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.94 per share, for a total transaction of $658,123.08.
- On Monday, April 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $684,518.35.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,422.00.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.44. 155,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $98.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on HHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 67,833 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,614,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
