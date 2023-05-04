The Kraft Heinz Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th.

Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.08.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

