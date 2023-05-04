The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.12. 939,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.49. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

