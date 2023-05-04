The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Timken by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 28.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.04. 353,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,974. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.47.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

