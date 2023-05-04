The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,409,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,491. The company has a market capitalization of $177.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

