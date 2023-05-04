Theory Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 32,840 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HDV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.78. 210,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,300. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

