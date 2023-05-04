Theory Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,173 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after buying an additional 1,735,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,948,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,368,824. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

