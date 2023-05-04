Theory Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 124,326 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 124,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 4.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.71. 5,786,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,884. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

