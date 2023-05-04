Theory Financial LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,903,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,904,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.41. 802,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,047. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.