Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Tops $26.77 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $307.46 million and $26.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00058677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00037950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,123,947,145 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

