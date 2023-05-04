Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Saia worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.94.

SAIA opened at $295.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,621.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total value of $1,051,880.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,621.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

