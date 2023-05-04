Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $176.65 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average of $171.92.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.33). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $406.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

