Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 485,712 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $435,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,194,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,133,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of CG opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

