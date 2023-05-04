Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

