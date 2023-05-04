Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 21,492 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

