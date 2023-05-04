Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.62. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $81.22.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

