Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 27.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,036,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLRY. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

