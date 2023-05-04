Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading Up 8.2%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73. 323,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 657,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 8.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $310.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,967,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 385,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 928,299 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 382,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 296,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

