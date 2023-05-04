Threshold Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.18 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $309.14 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026184 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,789.49 or 0.99977110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,651,913,042.878782 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03164984 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $16,898,812.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

