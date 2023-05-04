Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.50 EPS.

Timken Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE TKR traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 970,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,006. Timken has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Timken by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,725,000 after buying an additional 482,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Timken by 71.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after buying an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

