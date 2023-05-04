TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$161.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE X opened at C$138.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$123.03 and a 52-week high of C$142.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$135.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6091644 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

