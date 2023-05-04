TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$161.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
TMX Group Trading Down 0.9 %
TSE X opened at C$138.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$123.03 and a 52-week high of C$142.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$135.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.