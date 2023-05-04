Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 2,436 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $41,801.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Toast Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 906.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 236,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 213,080 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 269,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.