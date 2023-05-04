Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 16,567 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $39,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,924,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 441,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,757,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,234,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $931.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $857.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $834.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $941.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

