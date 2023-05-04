Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 92,882 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,882 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.29% of Ovintiv worth $36,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 276,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 77,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 27,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OVV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.