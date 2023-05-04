Toronto Dominion Bank Has $31.96 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $31,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $207.79 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average is $226.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

