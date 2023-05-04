Toronto Dominion Bank Has $32.81 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,580 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $32,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Boston Partners increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,903,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,477,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4,224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 556,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after buying an additional 543,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.25 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

