Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,752 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $34,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,075.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NEM. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $47.49 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

