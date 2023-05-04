Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 291,356 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 291,356 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $27,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after acquiring an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $77.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

