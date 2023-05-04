Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308,257 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $25,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.