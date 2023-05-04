Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 16,334 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 184% compared to the average volume of 5,743 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,327. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

