Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading 0.9% Higher

Trainline Plc (LON:TRNGet Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 245.40 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 239 ($2.99). 723,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 809,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.80 ($2.96).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.37) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 394.60 ($4.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11,950.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

