Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.30-$8.50 EPS.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.63. 581,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,340. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,022,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,819,000 after purchasing an additional 622,034 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

