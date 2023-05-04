TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $2,785,958.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,621,642.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,460 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,974. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

