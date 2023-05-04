Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $461,218.56 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $461,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,767,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,119,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $409,940.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 380.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TZOO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.