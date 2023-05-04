Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.43. The stock had a trading volume of 56,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.95. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $106.83 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

