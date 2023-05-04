Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,769 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Sunrun worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $69,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of RUN traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 3,614,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,041. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.24.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.