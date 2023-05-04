Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

ADI stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $182.21. The company had a trading volume of 276,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,458. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average is $172.47. The company has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

