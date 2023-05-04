Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ingevity worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In related news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $10.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. 115,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $90.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

